Once a busy hub for business leaders, flight enthusiasts and cafe food lovers alike, the Angelina County Airport is quietly hoping to escape the COVID-19, pandemic unscathed.
The airport’s woes are similar to those experienced by the many small local businesses feeling the depths of COVID-19’s impact on the economy. They’re operating with 20% of their regular business, airport manager Gary Letney said, and that’s thanks to the flight school, which can operate safely.
“There are no recreational flights, very little business flying, very few jets,” Letney said.
Business and recreational flights made up close to 80% of the airport’s business, allowing it to continue operations. Although Angelina County commissioners must approve the airport’s budget, the airport doesn’t rely on tax dollars to operate.
A 2018 study looking at 2017 business said the airport contributed $25,973,000 to the local economy — up from $5.03 million in 2011. Letney believes that if a study were done for 2018 and 2019, numbers would increase again.
But now Letney is hoping government funding will help them break even, allowing them to build again as restrictions ease.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that gave many Americans a $1,200 stimulus check also put $10 billion into airports across the nation.
One part of that package would fund the 10% that airports are typically required to match for 2020 projects, so Letney hopes that will save the airport the $160,000 they’d budgeted to use on the game fence to be built around the facility. This part of the act is still being confirmed by the Texas Department of Transportation, and Letney said he is maintaining contact with the state about this issue.
The other part is a grant given to each airport depending on its size. Letney said Dallas/Fort-Worth received $30 million, the Nacogdoches airport received $30,000 and Angelina County received $69,000.
That money can be used on any legitimate business the airport would typically do. Letney wants to use it to cover payroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.