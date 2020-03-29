The Angelina County & Cities Health District is now reporting three cases of COVID-19, coronavirus in Angelina County.
The first was announced earlier in the week. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services updated its website showing that number increased to three on Sunday.
“The city does not have direct access to that information, so the information we do get is relayed to us by the health district,” Lufkin city manager Keith Wright said. “As soon as we get any further details from the health district regarding those cases we will pass it along to citizens.”
He said that Sharon Shaw, the health district director, told him about the cases, but did not provide any details. She did confirm that city officials are tracing the whereabouts and notifying anyone who could have come in contact.
The health district has established a COVID-19 call center for anyone with flu-like symptoms or anyone who believes they may have been exposed. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is 630-8500.
