Q: What surfaces do I need to worry about touching? I’m worried about touching something with COVID-19 on it.
A: This is a big question, and I know there are a lot of fears about COVID-19 spreading through contact with infected surfaces. First and foremost, the best thing you can do is to wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer and don’t touch your face. There is very little control in avoiding items that may have been infected, so be smart and be safe.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the virus is thought to be spread through person-to-person among close contacts via respiratory droplets, but that it also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, although this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
“Transmission of coronavirus occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets than through fomites (objects or materials which are likely to carry infection),” according to the CDC website.
“Current evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials. Cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses in households and community settings.”
A recent study by The New England Journal of Medicine looked at how long both known forms of COVID-19 lasted as an aerosol or on plastic, stainless steel, copper and cardboard.
Their study said it was more stable on plastic and stainless steel than on copper and cardboard. It was detected up to 72 hours after application on these surfaces. On copper they found no viable SARS-CoV-2 after four hours and they found no viable SARS-CoV-1 after eight hours.
On cardboard they found no viable SARS-CoV-2 after 24 hours and no viable SARS-CoV-1 after eight hours.
“Both viruses had an exponential decay in virus titer (viral load) across all experimental conditions, as indicated by a linear decrease in the log10TCID50 per liter of air or milliliter of medium over time,” their findings showed.
An article by the University of Alabama at Birmingham reviewing this study said that there was more at play with these tests, though. The test did not take into consideration humidity, temperature, whether someone is walking outside and if wind or other forces are at play.
The World Health Organization said it’s not certain how long the virus lives on surfaces, but that it behaves like other coronaviruses. They said studies show that it can persist from hours to days, depending on conditions like the type of surface, temperature or the humidity of the environment.
“If you think a surface may be infected, clean it with simple disinfectant to kill the virus and protect yourself and others,” the WHO website said. “Clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.