Hudson school administrators announced plans to host a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. July 18 at the Texas District UPCI Tabernacle at the Pentecostal Campground, 4109 S. First St.
In a YouTube video, Superintendent Donnie Webb and high school principal John Courtney announced the news, sharing that they missed their students and understood how much of an impact the pandemic and school closures have had on them, especially seniors.
“We hate this whole situation, this pandemic, and the situation that it’s caused,” Webb said. “For all of you seniors out there, this has definitely put a damper on what your plans were for this spring semester. We apologize for that, but we’re going to do the best that we can.”
They said they were excited to announce that graduation would be a normal, in-person ceremony.
“Our plan from the beginning has been to have a normal, in-person graduation for all of our students and their families,” Webb said. “We appreciate all of you for being patient with us as we had to postpone graduation until a certain time.”
More information from the governor and local authorities will be needed to confirm this date, Webb said. Practice is set for 10 a.m. July 17.
Courtney said faculty members also are working on plans for Mission Accomplished and Scholarship Night. A senior parade will be held at 6 p.m. May 23. Seniors will drive the same route as they would for the homecoming parade.
“We would expect that all families and friends of graduates can view the parade at the high school and at Peavy and Bonner, but we will have no vehicles or family and friends along Highway 94,” Courtney said. “We will have more information coming out soon over the next couple of weeks.”
Senior yard signs will be displayed on campus to show off the 194 seniors graduating to the community, he said. Seniors will eventually be able to take the signs home and display them there.
“We can’t say enough about this time in all of our lives, but especially our students and even further, especially our seniors. We’re heartbroken about this time they’ve missed out on, but we want to do our very best to bring the positive and to bring some fun to this ending of their high school careers as they seek to move forward in life,” Courtney said.
