Pilgrim’s Pride will consider setting up a COVID-19 testing site at the Lufkin plant in a meeting with local, state and public health officials today, according to a state official.
“This is a partnership that is working together and looking at how to facilitate testing for the plant in the near future,” Seth Christensen, the chief of media and communication for the state of Texas Department of Emergency Management, said.
The meeting is not open to the public but could result in onsite testing for Pilgrim’s employees.
Nikkie Richardson, a corporate communications officer for JBS USA and Pilgrim’s, confirmed that Pilgrim’s is meeting with these officials. She did not confirm the meeting’s subject matter but said the company would provide an update if any new decisions or plans are made.
Additionally, Pilgrim’s is searching for a COVID-19 Superintendent for the Lufkin plant.
“The purpose of this job is to have a dedicated resource available to ensure that we consistently execute on the safety interventions we have in place, and to look for improvements that will help our preventive measures and interventions evolve,” Richardson said. “This is in line with our belief that safety is a condition.”
The job posting on Indeed.com said the person hired for this position is responsible for directing and providing COVID-19 pandemic preparedness. They would oversee the development and implementation of a pandemic response practice and ensure the plant complies with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements.
Richardson said they expect to hire from within but that it is not a requirement for the job to already work for Pilgrim’s. They do require applicants to have:
- Strong organizational skills
- Excellent grammar and writing skills
- Strong supervision skills
- Proven ability to lead others
- Communication and interpersonal skills to effectively manage and motivate employees and communicate objectives and action plans
- Ability to research pertinent facts, data and other information from internal and external sources
- Proficient use of computer and corresponding programs – Word, Excel, PowerPoint.
- Ability to implement behavioral-based safety techniques to improve/maintain response plan performance
- Ability to establish positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders
Richardson said that any other training needed to function in the role would be provided by the company to ensure the candidate is prepared.
