Angelina County has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 107, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district said it has conducted 779 tests so far. There have been 19 recovered, one dead and one hospitalized.
In the total partnership, the health district is reporting 167 positive cases, out of 1,155 tests completed.
There are 35 positive cases in Polk County, which has conducted 209 tests. They’ve had 11 recover.
There are 21 positive tests in San Augustine, which has had 64 tests. They’ve had seven recover, two hospitalized and one die.
In the “other counties,” there are four positive cases out of 103 tests.
Nacogdoches had 198 positive cases as of Wednesday. They haven’t had any new cases reported since.
