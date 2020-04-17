U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is facing criticism from across the national media spotlight due to his comments about a powder he said could keep surfaces clear of COVID-19 for 14 days.
On April 7, Gohmert told KLTV about a powder that when mixed in small doses with a gallon of water can be used as a mist to kill the coronavirus. He said German hospital workers were going through a misting tent before entering and leaving the hospital to prevent the spread as best they could.
“There are places in Germany where they’re using this going in, they’re misted and when they come out they don't want to carry the coronavirus back to their family and so they’re misted going out, before they go home,” he said in the interview. “So we’re trying to get approval for that in the United States.”
Many speculated about where Gohmert was getting his information, saying there was no such company and that German officials denied the existence of the mist. PolitiFact Texas gave his claims a “pants on fire” rating after speaking with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Krankenhaushygiene, the German Society of Hospital Hygiene, who denied that any such product existed.
“Several years ago upon finding that PolitiFact was not honest about me and was not a trustworthy arbiter of truth, I ceased responding to their bullying,” Gohmert told The Lufkin Daily News.
“At the time I made my comment in the long TV interview recently, I was seeking to help bring attention to any possible solutions that could help us with the coronavirus pandemic. What I said was just what I had learned from the company and their information. Since then, I have continued to try to bring people together to see if products including this one could help.”
In his interview with KLTV, Gohmert also said the surfaces would remain coronavirus-free for 14 days and that a Tyler man living in Arizona was attempting to make something similar. Gohmert said he was trying to fast-track the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of this powder.
PolitiFact said the Environmental Protection Agency was unaware of the product Gohmert was suggesting and that they didn’t know of any products that lasted past the point that they dried. Some could last between 15 seconds or 15 minutes, PolitiFact said.
Gohmert has not released the name of the company in Germany creating this powder, nor the one in Arizona, a move which has caused further speculation from his opponents and media outlets.
“I was on a conference call this morning with principals including the German scientist who created the powder, along with other government officials,” Gohmert told The Lufkin Daily News. “There are state officials and federal officials who are hoping it tests as it appears to and has elsewhere. But since time is of the essence and so that they can spend their time working on solutions like this appears to be, I am not yet giving names of either the company or the officials working on it.”
He said people should expect to hear more about this in the days ahead, but that it could either be as great as he hopes or it could have unanticipated issues.
“I’m hoping it will become a widely heralded disinfectant and more, but time will tell,” Gohmert said. “I am still excited about the possibilities, but it is far too early to have anyone say that my comments were lies, lest they prove to be the biggest liars."
