As we continue to navigate this unique time, patient, staff and physician health and safety has been the priority of Woodland Heights. The state of Texas and our county of Angelina is slowly opening up and as we resume more health care services, we are laser-focused on patient safety and taking steps to create safe care environments for all our patients.
The hospital is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order allowing some elective surgeries and procedures in hospitals with a low or no-COVID-19 census. Our plan to restart elective procedures follows all local, state and federal guidelines. We continue to perform all emergency and clinically necessary surgeries to prevent deterioration of a condition that would jeopardize the health and well-being of patients who need these services.
It’s important for members of our community to put their health first and to be able to access the care they need. We encourage our patients to always seek immediate emergency medical care for serious conditions such as heart attack or stroke.
As we begin to reopen services, we remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19. COVID-19 will be part of our environment for the foreseeable future, so we need to function as COVID-19 safe as opposed to COVID-19 free. We have taken numerous actions for infection prevention to maintain a safe environment.
■ Continued screening of all employees, providers and patients at the two entrances to the facility, including temperature checks
■ Universal masking has been requested of everyone when inside the hospital
■ Continued limited visitation
■ Any suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital are grouped together in the same unit away from other patients.
We closely monitor current and projected COVID-19 cases in our community and region, the availability of testing, PPE and medication supply levels. ICU beds and space are prepared to respond if COVID-19 cases increase.
Additionally, we continue to follow CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 including the use of PPE for all staff providing care for the protection of our patients, employees and physicians.
Finally, I want to once again express my appreciation and gratitude to so many. Thank you to our staff and physicians for your commitment to protect our patients and to provide the safest possible environment for everyone.
Thank you to our local city and county, and to the surrounding region, for the cooperation and support during this unprecedented time. And thanks to you, our residents, who have helped limit the spread of COVID-19 by sheltering-in-place and have been so generous in their outpouring of appreciation and support for our hospital caregivers. We are extremely grateful.
Woodland Heights will continue to answer the call to provide quality care to our community and we appreciate everyone’s help at this time.
