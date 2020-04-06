As institutions and businesses close during the COVID-19 pandemic, some are able to make the most of an otherwise stressful situation.
Seventeen teachers at the Mary Jo Gorden Child Development Center operated by Buckner Children and Family Services are spending their time away from their students by working toward their associate certifications through a free program called CLI Engage.
“It is just invaluable not only to be able to support our employees but to contribute to their professional development and their growth,” executive director Marisa Phillips said. “I think it says a lot about what our government entities are doing to support us, what our community is doing, about Buckner’s senior leadership for endorsing this and wanting to invest in our employees.”
The center houses children from the community with priority going to Buckner residents and Angelina College students. They made the decision to close operations on March 23 due to the pandemic.
Because the center is an early Head Start center and a Texas Rising Star-certified provider, there is a requirement for teachers to pursue higher education in childcare-related fields.
“That can be tough for them to do while they are working full time and raising families,” Phillips said. “It’s usually a very gradual process, but we saw an opportunity.”
The teachers are able to work from home to pursue these certificates, and the center is able to pay them, partially with the help of the state government.
“We’re really excited that we’re going to be able to do that because not only are we able to keep them employed, and they’re able to continue receiving income and benefits, but they’re also doing something that we want them to be doing that will prepare them to come back even better equipped as teachers in the classroom,” Phillips said.
Being able to use this time for development and to keep in contact with one another virtually is contributing toward a sense of team and morale, Phillips said.
“It is really fortunate that during difficult times, we’re in the best possible situation,” Phillips said. “If we have to go through this, I’m glad we can support our employees financially and help them grow and develop while they have to be out.”
