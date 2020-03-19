Fitt Life Ninja Gym is offering a daily free livestreamed P.E. class for kids stuck at home during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic starting at 10 a.m. today.
“This is an opportunity for parents and kids to get healthy together,” owner Casey Adams said. “We’ll be doing exercises kids and parents can do together at home getting them moving and off the couch.”
The classes will be streamed on Facebook live every morning at 10 a.m. The video is free and will be taken down at 2 p.m. every day.
Adams said he thought about the idea Wednesday as he was wondering what his kids were doing at home while it was raining. He thought this would be a great chance to help kids expend their jitterbugs from being inside.
“A way to help prepare our immune systems is to stay moving and to stay healthy,” Adams said. “It also helps kids focus, which will help with their online studies. It will help parents, too, if they do the movements with the kids.”
Parents can ask questions during the live video as if they were in a P.E. class, and there will be a new video every day.
Fitt Life Ninja Gym is currently still open, but all groups are limited to 10 people and there has been a sharp increase in cleaning, Adams said.
