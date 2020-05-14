One Lufkin barbecue joint has had to shift gears as the meat shortage rears its ugly head in Angelina County.
Holy Smoke BBQ, a food truck in Lufkin, opened on Aug. 8, 2018, after Cecil Baker, a co-owner of the truck, decided to sell his wrecker service that he’d owned for 20 years, Baker’s wife, Angie, said.
“He has always enjoyed cooking barbecue and thought this would be an easier job,” Angie Baker said. “It’s not, but he does love it.”
Baker is a self-employed hairdresser and she caters on the side, but she wants to retire in July. She and her husband believe that they can combine their skills to keep the truck going. He does the barbecue and she does their desserts.
In August of 2018 The Lufkin Daily News food critic Brie Brandford said the food truck offered “some truly divine fare.” Bradford suggested customers look for the brisket burgers, which are routinely sold out.
Unfortunately, meat shortages have forced the business to cut some of their menu. The couple is doing what it can to serve the same quality food at reasonable prices because they know that everyone is struggling and they don’t want to raise prices.
This being the case, they will no longer sell their meat by the pound because they need to be able to fill sandwiches, Baker said.
“The past couple of weeks different meat has been hard to find,” Angie Baker said. “I noticed a couple of weeks ago some places didn’t have pork. Today we saw that Sam’s had brisket but it was limit one. HEB, Walmart and William George don’t have any.”
They’ve tried to find other suppliers but the cost of brisket has doubled in price, which is extremely frustrating for the couple, she said.
“This is how we make a living and if this continues we won’t last long,” she said. “My husband and I are retirement age but not quite ready to stay home.”
