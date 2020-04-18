May 18, 2018, will forever be the worst day of my life. My daughter was brutally murdered. My 3-year-old granddaughter lost her mother and our family has been forever changed.
I made the decision to donate her organs and for three days, my family gathered at Chi-St. Luke’s as the organ donation service searched for recipients for her organs. This letter is not about the tragic loss of my daughter though. It is about the health care workers who supported us.
The nurses in ICU were our family’s rock. They comforted us. They talked to us. They prayed for us. When I wouldn’t eat during that time there, they would bring food anyway and leave it in the room just in case. They bought blankets, pillows and sheets for our family, who stayed throughout the day and night with my daughter. Anything my family asked of them, they provided.
As we sat in the waiting room that last evening and waited for word that the organ removal was completed, various staff from around the hospital comforted us. Everyone from security guards to nurses to the cleaning staff played some role in helping us get through those three days.
It is because of this it pains me to see people willfully ignoring the guidelines outlined by the CDC regarding the coronavirus. The wonderful people who work in health care deserve to have all of us doing our part to stop the spread of this horrible virus. If that means staying at home except for essential travel, wearing a mask in public, washing your hands, and covering your mouth and nose when sneezing, please do.
Health care workers make a decision every day to be there for us. It is our duty to do the same for them. If we all do our part, we can ensure that these beloved workers get to go home to their families.
