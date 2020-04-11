A Lufkin doctor is offering tests that could tell people if they have previously contracted COVID-19, if they’re still infected or if they’ve never been infected.
Dr. Rima Kittley announced on Facebook Monday that she’d ordered 15 tests from Boston-based KBMO Diagnostics. The test kits arrived in her office on Wednesday and she tested herself, her husband and her staff — 10 tests in total.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, she said her office had been sick with something that resembled COVID-19 in the last few months and they wanted to see if it was the virus.
KBMO is known nationwide for their food-sensitivity testing and have attempted to be available for at-home testing in many regions across the states, Kittley said. They began testing for COVID-19 antibodies to attempt to create a solution to the virus, their website said.
A similar study is being conducted in Los Angeles County, an L.A. Times article said. They’re testing the blood of 1,000 randomly selected residents — including those with no symptoms.
“What it’s testing for is antibodies to the COVID virus,” Kittley said.
The test looks for the immunoglobulin antibodies IgM and IgG, she said. When the virus is still present, there are more IgM antibodies; IgG antibodies provide a long-lasting immunity, she said. If she and her staff had the coronavirus, the test would find IgG antibodies in their system.
“Each illness has IgM antibodies and they go down at different rates for different illnesses,” Kittley said. “Because we don’t know how the antibodies work with COVID, we have to test people to get some idea of what the antibodies do.”
A similar test began in Santa Clara County, California. The Centers for Disease Control will begin testing in COVID-19 hotspots, and on Thursday, German health officials announced plans to run the first large-scale testing program in Europe, the article said.
Results in a large-scale effort like this could change the perception of COVID-19, the L.A. Times article said. It could show that the death rate is much worse than what health officials believe or it could show that it is far less that what they currently believe, the article said. This could dictate the response internationally.
Test results for Kittley and her staff arrived on Friday and of those they submitted, the one Kittley’s husband took showed that he had IgG antibodies, which means he is currently infected with COVID-19 but asymptomatic. He took a test at the Angelina County & Cities Health District Friday and hopes to see results on Monday.
None of the others had any of the IgG or IgM antibodies that would suggest had previously or are currently suffering from the virus. In a Facebook post, Kittley said she would not go into the office for two weeks and planned to conduct telemedicine from home.
Kittley originally ordered 15 tests but has a new shipment coming in on Monday. The tests that would have been conducted at her office will now be done with a local phlebotomist who will charge a $25.75 processing fee. Each test is $150, which is what the company charges, she said.
Originally, Kittley told The Lufkin Daily News that there would also be a $95 office-visit fee. However, she has not said if this is still the case.
Kittley suggested that those who do the test still follow local, state and national guidelines, even if the results find IgG antibodies. They have no clue as to whether the antibodies mean a person is completely immune or if it functions more closely to the flu, where there are different strains that don’t react to some antibodies, Kittley said.
“You have a lot more decisions to make when you have information, but right now we’re all flying blind,” she said. “Once you have more information, then you can do something with it.”
