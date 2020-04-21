The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed an additional three cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, in Angelina County Tuesday afternoon.
“If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, please call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center: (936) 630-8500, Monday-Friday, 8 AM-4 PM,” the district said in a Facebook post.
In the three-county partnership, which includes Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties, there have been 62 positive tests.
Angelina County has 30 positive tests with one person hospitalized and no deaths. The county has conducted 314 tests.
Polk County has 15 positive tests and no deaths out of 111 tested.
San Augustine County has had 14 positive tests, two have been hospitalized and one person has died out of 41 tested.
The partnership has conducted 57 tests for other counties and had three positives.
The city of Nacogdoches has confirmed one new case in Nacogdoches County, a 70- to 79-year-old man who lived in the county. Travel history and hospitalization status was not provided.
