With shortages on toilet paper, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, meat, canned goods and more since early to mid-March, the coronavirus pandemic has taken the nation’s grocery stores by storm.
Grocery stores in Angelina County have been no exception.
Brookshire Brothers, H-E-B and Walmart shared what restocking their shelves has looked like amid the chaos.
All three stores are following the strict CDC guidelines when it comes to navigating this time. Additionally, each store has its own guidelines it follows to safely serve the community.
Casey Staheli, senior manager and national media relations for Walmart, said the store has implemented a “voice-activated app called Ask Sam that associates can use to ask for cleaning guides for any area of the store.” The app was especially helpful for the 150,000 new store associates who were announced to be hired March 19.
Eventually, Walmart also began the process of taking the temperature of each employee before their shift and offering masks and gloves to associates who wanted them.
For H-E-B grocery stores, its unique measures came in the form of creating “a dedicated leader in every store, the COVID Action Manager, who is trained to ensure sanitation and social distancing procedures are properly followed,” said account director Kim Stinebaker.
The stores also have made food banks a priority during this time, already delivering more than truckloads of product to Texas Food Banks to help them remain stocked. In the spirit of social distancing, H-E-B continues to expand its partnership with the delivery service Favor to include more East Texas towns like Lufkin.
Sally Alvis, senior director of marketing and public relations for Brookshire Brothers, explained how Brookshire Brothers is following suit. The stores are asking shoppers to leave their reusable bags at home, and giving them the option to bag their own groceries at check-out if they wish to do so.
To show a deep appreciation for its employees, Brookshire Brothers also gave all hourly workers a bonus in mid-March. Alvis talked about how in the beginning of the madness, employees were unable to unload trucks fast enough. It turned into an all-hands-on deck-scenario.
“Most members of our corporate office team, from our CEO to all of the people on my marketing team, we were working in our stores — unloading trucks, stocking shelves and fulfilling online orders,” Alvis said.
She also discussed how the future of Brookshire Brothers, and all grocery stores, changes with the consumer.
“We’re not racing to and from work and all of our activities in life that would send us to grab fast food or go to a restaurant. All of those are wonderful options, but I think it’s going to be a while before we get back into some of our lifestyle practices that we had before this happened.”
