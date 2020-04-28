The fifth annual East Texas Giving Day is today. We encourage people across the Texas Forest Country to visit the website associated with the effort — EastTexasGivingDay.org — and consider donating to one or more of the nonprofit organizations that are participating. They could certainly use your help.
Those of us whose finances haven’t been impacted by the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic may be trying to figure out the best way to spend our stimulus checks to support local businesses in need. This year’s East Texas Giving Day also presents an opportunity to support local nonprofits with that extra cash — and by picking nonprofits that have found matching funds, donors can double the amount actually being donated. The minimum donation being accepted is $10.
“Giving Day is happening at an unprecedented time of need,” Kyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation, said in a press release.
“Nonprofits are responding to an increased demand for services in their communities, meanwhile donations have slowed due to the postponement of public fundraising events due to concerns of the community spread of the coronavirus.”
The event runs from 6 a.m. to midnight today, and is online only.
East Texas Giving Day is a wonderful idea, one organized by the East Texas Communities Foundation. The nonprofit corporation serves 32 counties in East Texas, including ours, and has distributed in excess of $98 million in grants over the past 30 years. It manages more than $103 million in charitable assets and has established more than 366 charitable funds. The foundation’s mission is to support philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their long-term charitable goals.
Many of the 194 nonprofits that have signed up to receive donations through the one-day fundraising effort are in the Tyler and Longview areas, but there are nine right here in Angelina County. Those include the Angelina College Foundation, The Coalition, Harold’s House, the House of Compassion, the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, Jeepin’ for Jesus, Junior Achievement of Angelina County, Love INC and the Zavalla Area Ministry.
We absolutely support all of these organizations — along with others on the long list of participants — and we hope they benefit from the fifth East Texas Giving Day. The East Texas Communities Foundation has tried to make it easy for people across the region to give to various nonprofits by using your credit or debit card at EastTexasGivingDay.org today.
We always urge residents of Lufkin, Angelina County and the rest of the Texas Forest Country to donate to worthy causes in our region, and efforts like the United Way and East Texas Giving Day make it easy to do so. We hope today’s online fundraising effort is a great success.
