NACOGDOCHES — Texas Health and Human Services officials think Nacogdoches’ role as a regional shopping hub and workers commuting in and out of the county might have contributed to the high rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases here, emergency management officials said Friday.
State officials came to meet with local authorities after Nacogdoches County surpassed 100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — a number that is typically being seen in counties with populations near 100,0000.
“The big takeaway was that timing is important,” emergency management spokeswoman Amy Mehaffey said, “because what we are seeing today is a result of the activities that went on three weeks ago. The virus sometimes doesn’t show symptoms for a month. We are seeing the result of activities before we locked down.”
On Friday, Nacogdoches and Shelby counties had two of the highest infections rates — confirmed cases per thousand residents — in the state. The rate of infection in Nacogdoches was 1.68 per 1,000 — higher than both Harris and Dallas counties.
Shelby County’s infection rate was third highest in Texas at 3.34 per 1,000 on Friday morning. The rate was the second highest for counties with more than 20,000 residents and the highest for counties with more than 25,000 residents.
“It’s really a puzzle that everybody’s working hard on,” state Rep. Travis Clardy said in an online townhall meeting Friday.
Mehaffey said Friday’s meeting with Health and Human Services representatives was reassuring, with local social distancing efforts described as “proactive and collaborative.”
No official decision has been made, but the high infection rate could keep Nacogdoches from opening up business as soon as other Texas cities.
“Frankly, I think that would be a mistake,” Clardy said of immediate openings in Nacogdoches County.
Jacksonville officials announced this week that they plan to reopen the majority of businesses on May 1.
“When you look at Cherokee County, their numbers support that,” Clardy said.
Cherokee County has 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to a report Friday in the Jacksonville Progress.
