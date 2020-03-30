With all the apocolyptic news that bombards us every day and the isolation we all feel, I am reminded of the message of hope delivered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in his first inaugural address in 1933 at the height of the Great Depression. They are as timely today as they were then. I think you will agree.
“This is pre-eminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great nation will endure, as it has endured, will revive and will prosper.
So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.
In every dark hour of our national life, a leadership of frankness and of vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory. And I am convinced that you will again give that support to leadership in these critical days.”
Blessings and good health to you and yours, at work and at home.
