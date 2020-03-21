Multiple recreation sites on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.
Effective immediately the following recreation sites will be closed and unavailable to reserve via Recreation.gov, where applicable.
Angelina National Forest
■ Entire Boykin Springs Recreation Area — Angelina/Sabine Ranger District (Angelina National Forest), Jasper County.
■ Caney Creek Recreation Area (closure of camping only, boat ramp will remain open) — Angelina County.
Sam Houston National Forest
■ Northwest Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets — Walker County.
■ 233 Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets — Walker County.
■ 208 Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets — Montgomery County.
■ Kelly Pond Multi-Use Trailhead Toilets — Montgomery County.
■ Entire Kelly Pond Recreation Area — Montgomery County.
■ Caddo-Lyndon B. Johnson National Grasslands
■ Tadra Point Horse Camp — Wise County.
■ Valley View — Wise County.
■ Black Creek Lake Recreation Area — Wise County.
■ East Lake Crockett — Fannin County.
■ West Lake Crockett — Fannin County.
■ Coffee Mill — Fannin County.
Sabine National Forest
■ Entire Boles Field Recreation Area — Angelina/Sabine Ranger District (Sabine National Forest), Shelby County.
The following recreation areas were closed March 19.
Sam Houston National Forest
■ Cagle — Walker County.
■ Stubblefield—Walker County.
■ Scott’s Ridge — Montgomery County.
■ Double Lake — San Jacinto County.
■ The National Forests and Grasslands encompasses 675,000 acres and most of the forest is open. The agency asks all visitors to respect social distancing when enjoying their time in the forest.
■ Reservation holders will be notified via email or cellphone text messages if any changes are affecting their reservation. In the event of — delayed openings — either for a portion of or the complete recreation areas and campgrounds to ensure safe social distancing — reservation holders will receive a full refund.
