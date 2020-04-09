NACOGDOCHES — Texas Health and Human Services reported six new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one of which makes Nacogdoches County’s third coronavirus-related death.
Total confirmed cases stood at 31 as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
The most recent death was that of a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and had no travel history, according to information provided by the state. The newest diagnosed cases are a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s.
People older than 60 are especially susceptible to serious illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Since opening two weeks ago, the local COVID-19 Call Center and remote testing site has administered approximately 415 tests for the virus.
Anyone in Nacogdoches County who believes he or she may have been exposed to the virus is urged to phone the local call center at 468-4787.
To the east, San Augustine County on Thursday learned of two new cases, bringing the total there to nine. The leaders of both counties are urging residents to wear face masks in public when they must go out for essential errands.
San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd also urged residents to stay home Easter Sunday.
“Have church at home; those buildings will still be there when all this is over,” he said. “Worship with your family. It will mean more to most children coming from dads, moms and grandparents.”
Texas Department of Health and Human Services is now providing statewide hospital data by region. Nacogdoches is the northernmost county in what is known as the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area, which includes Angelina, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. Serving a population of approximately 279,467, the region has a total of 499 hospital beds, 284 of which are currently available.
Statewide, 10,230 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon with 199 fatalities, according to HHS. Angelina County as of Thursday reported 16 cases and Shelby County reported 23.
Fourteen cases have been reported in Rusk County with six in Cherokee County.
Harris County has the largest number of cases in the state, with 2,341 confirmed followed by Dallas County with 1,324.
