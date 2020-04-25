How and what counties report about confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, depend on what each county’s chief health official determines is the best way to protect patient privacy in accordance with HIPAA regulations.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District has come under fire from local elected officials and area residents for what many believe to be a lack of information about Angelina’s cases.
Health district administrator Sharon Shaw has repeatedly said she will not provide any more information than she currently releases, citing concerns about violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
With the exception of information released by the city of Lufkin in early April, information on the age, sex and status of patients has not been shared with the public. Emergency management officials are including location in their releases on positive cases.
“The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting data elements that are necessary to inform the general public, and enhanced data to first responders,” Shaw said.
“HHS and the Office of Civil Rights has guidance on disclosure of protected health information that states: entities must make reasonable efforts to limit the PHI (private health information) used or disclosed to that which is the ‘minimum necessary’ to accomplish the purpose for the disclosure.”
Many have compared the health district’s reports to what other counties are doing with their reports.
The city of Lufkin recently cited Montgomery County (just north of Houston) as an example of what information should be included in reports about positive cases. Montgomery County includes age range, sex, status, location, transmission and date reported to the city.
“Our original decision to provide details on our patients’ cases such as age range and sex came from a prior policy we use with all notifiable conditions such as measles or West Nile virus,” Misti Willingham, the public information officer for the Montgomery County Health District, said.
“The addition of zip codes and status on patients is in line with our overall goal of providing enough information for Montgomery County residents to be informed of how the pandemic is affecting their individual communities while maintaining a level of privacy for our residents fighting the virus.”
It also helps explain the differences in reporting in some communities.
Willingham said her community is much larger than the counties in the Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ region. She said identifying a 40-year-old woman from one of several zip codes in her county may not clearly ID her as a patient, whereas it might in a more rural region.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services outlined a decision tool for disclosing patient information, specifically requiring all data be de-identified. This means public health officials must remove anything that could identify someone without any more information.
In Deep East Texas, some counties report in a similar manner to how Montgomery County is reporting, while some counties report more and others report less.
Polk County, which works in a partnership with Angelina County, reports the number of cases by gender and age range. For example, they had 15 cases on Monday of last week, which included two women in their 30s and two men in their 80s. They also said two people were hospitalized and have been released.
In San Augustine County — which also works in tandem with Polk and Angelina counties — county judge Jeff Boyd provides most of the information The Lufkin Daily News was able to find on the impact of COVID-19 in their county. His last update on cases was on April 16, when he told his residents there were three more cases, two of which were hospitalized and four that completed the 14-day quarantine.
Nacogdoches County releases updates on new cases when they arrive. In those releases, Nacogdoches breaks down the age range, sex and whether the patient lives in the city of Nacogdoches or the county. They also regularly update their dashboard, which has the number of active versus recovered cases and deaths. They also report the number of tests and calls screened. There are also charts that track the number of cases against a timeline.
“We really take cues from the citizens as best as possible,” Amy Mehaffey, who has operated as the spokeswoman for the city and county, said. “We’re a public agency, which means we work for the people. When you work for the people on taxpayer dollars, then transparency is of utmost importance.”
She said that when they first started, they wanted to release as much information as possible without forgoing the privacy of patients. But that was hard because it is a small town and they had people believing they’d guessed who the patient was, she said. But now, with so many cases, it’s much harder to guess.
Nacogdoches was reporting 113 cases on Friday.
Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services met Friday with Nacogdoches authorities after the county surpassed 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — a number that is typically being seen in counties with populations near 100,0000.
On Friday, Nacogdoches and Shelby counties had two of the highest infections rates — confirmed cases per thousand residents — in the state. The rate of infection in Nacogdoches was 1.68 per 1,000 — higher than both Harris and Dallas counties.
Shelby County’s infection rate was third highest in Texas at 3.34 per 1,000 on Friday morning. The rate was the second highest for counties with more than 20,000 residents and the highest for counties with more than 25,000 residents.
Shelby County hasn’t posted anything on the county website or on social media, however, DSHS is reporting 86 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
According to the Texas Tribune, the DSHS conducted an epidemiological investigation in Shelby County that identified a cluster of 14 coronavirus cases and two related deaths that were “in some manner” tied to employees of a Tyson Foods poultry processing plant.
County judge Allison Harbison told the Associated Press there have been no deaths in Shelby County. She said it’s possible those deaths are on the other side of the state line, since Harbison said a third of the workers at the plant are from Louisiana.
Jasper County breaks its cases down by area, reporting statistics on the Jasper-Newton-Sabine Counties Emergency Management Facebook page, with cases broken down by area. The April 21 update showed 14 cases in the county: two in Brookeland, 10 in Buna and two in Jasper.
That post also details cases by status and outcome, listing cases as pending or active and patients as recovered or dead for each area.
In addition, the social media post suggests people reference the Southeast Texas COVID-19 Hub. This database compiles information for Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Jasper, Tyler and Newton counties.
There have been 405 confirmed cases, 17 dead and 97 recovered in that region. The breakdown includes the gender of positive cases, the gender of those tested, the ages of positive cases and the ages of all tested.
Newton County shares a chart about its cases daily in the Newton News Facebook group. The chart also is given to schools, commissioners and local media, county judge Kenneth Weeks said. The chart is similar to Jasper County’s, providing the same information about cases.
Their two positive cases were in Wiergate and Burkeville. Both are listed as recovered.
Sabine County provides updates on COVID-19 information on the county website. The most recent update showed 34 individuals had been tested and that there were 30 negative results, with the results on four cases still pending. The website shows no positive cases and lists one individual as recovered.
Trinity County updates reports when there are new positive cases. Those posts have provided information about the location, sex and age range of each new case.
County officials said on Thursday they have eight confirmed cases, although the state hasn’t provided confirmation on the eighth case.
Houston County’s website updates the number of reported (six) and confirmed (four) cases. The county classifies all of the reported cases as community spread.
San Jacinto County keeps a running tally on its website. That count shows 28 people have been tested and there have been 28 negative results. The county’s website lists one positive case.
County judge Fritz Faulkner has been updating his Facebook page with COVID-19 news. On April 15, he confirmed the eighth positive case of the coronavirus was a 24-year-old male off Ritchie Road in Coldspring. The Lufkin Daily News has been unable to find any other information directly from the county, but the state said there were eight cases of COVID-19.
Tyler County has shared information about its six positive cases. County officials said the most recent positive on April 16 was a 60-year-old man from Warren who was isolated at home. The reports on the previous five cases provided the same information.
In addition, county judge Jacques Blanchette has hosted YouTube videos talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the community and how the county officials are responding to it.
