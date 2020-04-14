We are living in a unique period in time right now, and one thing I know is that it will take all of us to beat COVID-19.
Our executive and department leaders are monitoring local, state and federal guidance as it is updated in response to the ever-evolving situation. We are prepared to protect the safety and well-being of our care team and all patients should any members of our community develop symptoms of COVID-19 requiring hospital care.
There have been so many community members — businesses and individuals — who have stepped up with their ingenuity and generosity. There have been countless food donations for our staff and many donating personal protective equipment.
Others are holding community prayer vigils and organizing local production of face shields. The list is endless and words are not enough to express our gratitude to our friends and neighbors.
I’m so impressed with our Woodland Heights family. Patients receive care thanks to the skills and compassion of the nurses, physicians, technicians and all members of our team. We understand our responsibility to protect our caregivers with the resources and practices to minimize unnecessary exposure to infection. We are restricting visitor access to the hospital at this time as part of this response. Our team has sacrificed and adapted to these circumstances like the true heroes they are.
Woodland Heights Medical Center and all health care organizations and caregivers in the community are focused on responding appropriately to this monumental health emergency.
We applaud our city and county leadership for taking actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and we are grateful to the Angelina County & Cities Health District and Texas Department of State Health Services for their leadership. The public’s participation in social distancing and staying home is critical to reduce the number of people who are infected. Our hospital is just one piece of the needed action to fight COVID-19.
For factual information about our hospital’s preparedness, I invite you to visit WoodlandHeights.net/COVID-19. To learn more about the TXDSHS COVID-19 response, visitdshs.texas.gov and for in-depth information about COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC.gov.
