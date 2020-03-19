Gov. Greg Abbott has given local governments and schools the option to reschedule May 2 elections.
“I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November,” Abbott said in a press release. “Right now, the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort.”
The proclamation is not an order to postpone. It gives governments and schools the option. The elections would be moved to Nov. 3.
Director of Elections Keith Ingram issued a response to the proclamation, providing clarification that moving the elections does not re-open candidate filings, and the deadlines that apply to Nov. 3 elections would apply to all candidates who are currently on the ballot for May 2.
A PDF of that response can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/se4b6la.
Already, this year, one district and three cities in Angelina County have canceled their elections due to a lack of opposition. Those are Hudson ISD and the cities of Hudson, Burke and Huntington.
The cities and schools that were preparing for the May 2 election were:
■ The Lufkin City Council for councilmember of Ward 6 Sarah Murray’s position. Murray said she was not running for the position. Todd Stracener and Trent Burfine both filed for the position.
The city had not made any decisions as to the election as of Wednesday afternoon.
■ The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees will have two seats open. They are currently held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self. As of last Friday, Gay, Self and Kendrick Morris filed. Lufkin ISD did not respond to a request for final filings.
The Lufkin ISD board will discuss whether to reschedule elections at their next regular meeting tonight, said Sheila Adams, executive director of communications and public relations.
■ Three seats on the Angelina College Board of Trustees are open this year. Position 5 is currently held by Joe Deason. Position 6 is currently held by Hilary Haglund Walker. Position 7 is currently held by Jay Shands.
Haglund has filed for reelection. Curtis W. Fenley II and Betsy Janet Mijares have filed for Position 7. Dr. Robert Lindsey and Malcolm Joe Deason have filed for Position 5.
Angelina College did not immediately respond with a comment on whether they would reschedule or maintain election day.
■ The Diboll City Council has several seats open this year. Lewis Ivey, Sam Glass and Trey Wilkerson have all filed for the position of mayor. Luis Maldonado filed for District 2, incumbent Benita Sheffield Duffield filed for District 3, incumbent Daniel Lopez filed for District 4 and incumbent Charles Moses Sr. filed for At Large Place 6.
They will make a decision in a special meeting at 3 p.m. Monday.
■ Diboll ISD has three positions open for election currently held by Wilkerson, Ronnie Coleman and Roy Salazar. Wilkerson said he will not be seeking reelection.
Incumbent Ronnie Coleman, incumbent Roy Salazer and newcomers Nathan Terrell, Laurel Hendrick Youngblood, Sandy Crager, Ana Castillo and Dave Martinez have filed for election.
The Diboll ISD board will take action on a resolution to change the election date to November at its regular meeting on March 30, said Chantea Allen, administrative assistant to the superintendent.
■ The Central ISD Board of Trustees has two positions open for election this year. Position 1 is occupied by Paula Bailey. Position 2 is occupied by Tim Sprinkle.
Michelle McAdams and Bobby Smith filed for Position 1. Andy Brown, Kirsten Redd and Josh Martin filed for Position 2.
Superintendent Justin Risner said the board will discuss and possibly vote on this issue at the next board meeting on Monday. At this time, they are looking at digital options for the meeting, as well.
■ Huntington ISD has two positions open. Position 1 is currently held by Jody Mitchell, and Position 7 is currently held by Bill Stewart.
Mitchell filed for reelection and is running unopposed. Newcomers Travis Davidson, Bradley Stringer and Jake Stanbery filed for Position 7.
There also is an election set for a $19.295 million bond.
Superintendent David Flowers said the board will discuss a potential rescheduling of the elections at a meeting Monday evening.
■ The Zavalla City Council has three seats open this year. Mayor Carlos Guzman filed for reelection. Richard Brunk, Stacey Marshall, Randall Dykes and Joy Stanley Yarbrough signed up for the council. Currently, the two open spots are held by Marshall and Dykes.
They did not respond by the end of business on Wednesday.
■ The Zavalla school district has two open board seats this year. Caryl Carrell and Jamie Dykes currently serve on the board. Carrell and newcomers Chris Runnels, Chris Wade and Reagan Rash have filed for the election.
■ Wells ISD has three positions open. Incumbents T. Wayne Montes, Donnie Carver and Steven Monday have filed for reelection, as well as newcomers Phillip Jones and Kelly Collins.
Interim Superintendent Dale Morton said the Wells ISD Board of Trustees will consider a resolution to postpone the May 2 school board elections.
“With many unknowns for operations of all public functions over the six weeks or so left until the May election day, this may be prudent,” Morton said. “It is our understanding that ballots already ordered for May 2 would be identified and used for the entity on November 3 as they are.”
