Lost in the din of nonstop COVID-19 news, Child Abuse Prevention month came and went during the month of April with little notice. Tragically, many cases of child abuse came and went during that time with little notice, as well.
It was — and probably will remain for some time — a perfect storm: Parents and caretakers who are already abusive find themselves stressed by unemployment and financial worries due to the pandemic, further straining their relationship with children who have no escape from them now that schools are closed. And in a world without school, that often leaves no one there to speak up about these abuses.
Year after year, most referrals to child protective services come from police officers, lawyers, doctors and other professionals who come into contact with children as part of their job. But no group reports child abuse more than educators, who were responsible for 21% of the 4.3 million referrals made in 2018, according to federal data.
That’s a big part of why child abuse reports across the country have plummeted since the virus arrived. In the nation’s capital, hotline reports of abuse and neglect between mid-March and mid-April were 62% lower than in the same period last year, according to the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency as reported in a New York Times article.
The cases that do surface often involve kids so severely injured they end up in the emergency room and intensive care unit. In some hospitals, these children are dying at an unusually high rate.
And while professionals do the most reporting, families do much less: Roughly 16% of the abuse reports made in 2018 came from family and other people close to the victims, the article notes. That’s because family members are usually the abusers.
In 2018, nearly 80% of perpetrators were parents of the victim, 1,770 of whom died of abuse and neglect, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
With the country locked down, the only people seeing children are the very people most likely to abuse them, said Jeanine Harper, executive director of Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now).
“You’ve got stressed adults and vulnerable children and very few exits,” Harper said. “And you don’t have eyes on them.”
It’s a sad fact that the American system of catching child abuse relies on kids venturing outside their homes — something that happens far less frequently during this pandemic.
Angelina County Child Welfare Board president Wayne Haglund provided some eye-opening stats in a recent letter on our Opinion page:
■ Texas Department of Family & Protective Services investigated 242,103 cases of children in Texas who were reported as abused or neglected in fiscal year 2019.
■ There were 235 child deaths due to abuse or neglect statewide in Texas in 2019, with two of those being in Angelina County.
■ In 2019, in Angelina County alone, there were 244 confirmed cases of child abuse/neglect involving 208 children. There were 89 children removed. There are currently 168 Angelina County children in foster care.
From physical, sexual and emotional abuse to neglect and abandonment, child abuse comes in many forms, Haglund notes, and its causes are many and varied, as well: substance abuse, mental illness, poverty, lack of education, family violence, family dysfunction, disintegration and more.
As Haglund points out, law enforcement can’t prevent all crimes against children and CPS can’t stop all child abuse and neglect. And even when schools are in session, we can’t expect our school districts to be solely responsible to recognize and report suspected child abuse.
It’s everyone’s responsibility.
Don’t hesitate to call the Child Abuse Hotline to report your suspicions; reports are confidential and will be investigated. Please call (800) 252-5400, or go to txabusehotline.org if you suspect child abuse and/or neglect. The call is anonymous and you could save a child.
Child Abuse Prevention Month might have slipped through the cracks; we can't let these children do the same.
