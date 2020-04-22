The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19, the coronavirus, on Wednesday night, bringing the total to 31 positive cases.
There have been no deaths, but one person from Angelina County is hospitalized, the health district reports.
Polk County now has 17 positive cases, up two from what was reported on Tuesday. There have been 111 tests conducted in the county.
San Augustine County now has 15 positive cases, up one from what was reported on Tuesday. Forty-one tests have been conducted. Two people are hospitalized and there has been one death.
Nacogdoches County has confirmed 92 cases, up two from what was reported on Tuesday. One of the two new cases includes a death, a 90-year-old man who lived in the city. The other confirmed case is a 40- to 49-year-old man who lives in the county.
They said there are 18 recovered cases in Nacogdoches County.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Texas Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
