In appreciation for health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics, McDonald’s is offering free Thank You Meals starting Wednesday and running through May 5 as a token of appreciation for their service.
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carry out during breakfast, lunch or dinner, featuring a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, “in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food,” a press release states.
Frontline heroes can show their work badge to receive one of the following options per person each day:
- A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
- A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.
“As local business owners, we know that our communities need us now more than ever and we’re committed to continuing to serve them,” said Dallas/Fort Worth area owner/operator David Floyd. “We are proud to be able support our neighbors who are on the frontlines as first responders and healthcare workers with Thank You Meals.”
Visit McDonalds.com for more details.
