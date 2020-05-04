Chloroquine was discovered in 1934 and put into practice in the U.S. Pharmacopeia in 1947, unfortunately just a little too late to save thousands of lives in WWII.
For years it was regarded as what finally was a relatively safe alternative to quinine, somewhat similar to an established cardiac medication, quinidine. Quinine was often reserved as a last-ditch effort to save patients suffering from the highly lethal cerebral malaria, a real killer in central Africa.
According to what I was taught in the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, University of London in 1977, chloroquine resistant Falciparum malaria was not yet reported. Upon arrival a second time in the tropical rain forest of Congo, within a few weeks, I documented 30 cases of chloroquine resistant F. malaria. So, I had no qualms about using our abundant supply of quinine left by the Belgians for at least five or six cases of cerebral malaria with uniform success.
As so often occurred, I was working in the center of the Dark Continent, with it taking literally six months to mail a letter and receive a response, to Armed Forces Institute of Pathology. It was amusing that a few months after returning to the United States, I read in a weekly publication put out by the USPHS that chloroquine resistant FM infestations had just been reported (by someone else) out of tropical Africa.
Chloroquine is available worldwide and so cheap and effective as an antimalarial that it was used in mass treatments. Chloroquine alone is no longer the first line for any form of F. malaria. Chloroquine is on the WHO List of Essential Medicines, i.e. the safest and most effective medicines needed in a health system. It is available as a generic medication with a wholesale cost in the developing world of about 4 cents and about $5.30 per dose in the U.S.
Suffice it to say that with chloroquine, whether it is for malaria, amebiasis (an intestinal parasite), or many other lethal infectious diseases, literally tens of millions of lives have been saved. Tens of thousands of missionaries and other expatriates will take one chloroquine tablet weekly as prophylaxis, often indefinitely. To my knowledge, side effects to that small dose are largely anecdotal. Suffice it to say that most everyone I knew who was taking it was not monitored.
President Donald Trump has promoted the fast-track approach of the FDA to include COVID infections of illnesses for which chloroquine could be used. This idea was based initially on anecdotal use in the U.S. and its general acceptance in Italy and beyond. Obviously, the drug needs to be studied in the U.S. for side effects before widespread acceptance.
Then, in my honest opinion, they should make it available with precise instructions for widespread use just as it is throughout much of the world, where it has been readily available for generations.
It is time to put politics aside in favor of the good of the nation, our economy, citizens and the entire world and move this medicine to the forefront. With three generations of experience with chloroquine, much of the groundwork has already been laid. Given the availability of resources and broad experiences with the drug, future generations will rightfully scoff at us if we let a few more million people die before we get our act together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.