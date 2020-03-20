Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a widespread executive order to close restaurants, bars, gyms and schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread.
Abbott’s taken steps to combat the spread of the virus. Last week, he declared a state of disaster — as every state has — and directed state agencies to provide flexible and remote work options to employees. He restricted visitation to high-risk facilities including nursing homes, hospitals, day cares and jails. Amid panic buying, he waived regulations on the trucking industry to streamline the flow of goods to depleted grocery stores.
However, he’s also gave cities, counties, school districts and universities the discretion to respond to the pandemic as they see fit. The result has been a patchwork of local policies that differ from county to county and school district to school district, with leaders setting differing limits on public gatherings and putting in place other regulations meant to encourage “social distancing.”
That decentralized approach fell well short of what our neighbors in Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico did. Those governors shuttered schools across the board, mobilized their militaries and implemented travel restrictions. That’s a more heavy-handed approach, and one that still may not be able to contain the new strain of coronavirus.
Public-health experts said a patchwork approach like Texas was following was both confusing and made it difficult to gauge the effectiveness of containment policies. It also gave residents the uneasy feeling that the people who are supposed to be in charge don’t really know what’s going on.
That’s what made Abbott’s executive order necessary, even if it was better late than never. Some East Texas school administrators have been hoping for this type of direct guidance.
The concept of local control of schools is based on the belief that the individuals and institutions closest to the students and most knowledgeable about a school are best suited to make decisions regarding its operation, leadership, staffing, academics, teaching and improvement. That’s because those individuals and institutions are the ones most invested in the welfare and success of the students, teachers and communities.
“It is the time for leadership in Texas to step up and say, ‘Schools are going to be closed until … ’” Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said during a Tuesday board work session. “That would be a welcome sight for superintendents.”
LISD trustee Kristi Gay said, “It would save the state so much time that could be directed toward how we offset the closure instead of how we each independently make decisions and try to measure it all.”
We don’t doubt the creativity, caring and compassion of educators in Angelina County. In the time since our local districts first made the decision to close to help stop the spread of COVID-19, they’ve managed to turn the traditional brick-and-mortar education on its head. School personnel are combining the use of tech devices and instructional packets to make sure students don’t fall behind — a classroom setting can be a great equalizer for kids from different socioeconomic backgrounds. And along the way — today is only Day 5 of what could become a drawn out scenario — they figured out how to feed all those kids, too.
Not a bad first week for our temporary ‘‘new normal.’’
