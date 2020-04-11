The Angelina College Board of Trustees voted to postpone its May 2 elections until November because of the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
“As you all know, we don’t approach this decision lightly and certainly have been in consultation with what other boards are doing,” board president Dr. Sid Roberts said. “It seems like this really is where everyone is moving. We thought that would be also fairest to the candidates running for positions, as well.”
The college is the last of the schools and municipalities in the county to make the decision to postpone. The governor, secretary of state and director of elections strongly urged all elections to be moved to avoid exposing voters to health risks and potential criminal violations.
The board also approved a layered motion for election preparations, including changing dates, appointing judges and more. AC President Michael Simon said the November election will likely provide more polling places than the May election, and the details will be locked into place (i.e. the filing period will not reopen).
Simon said the ballots will likely be handled by the same machine where all the other voting takes place because the November ballot machines are more sophisticated. So far, more than 500 mail-in ballots have been requested and are being processed for the November election.
“One of the good things, too, is the governor’s order instructed all counties that they have to work with all entities that are moving their elections to understand the rules and how to make it work in November, so I think we’ll get quite a bit of support from the county, too,” said Chris Sullivan, vice president of business affairs and in-house counsel.
Simon also spoke to the board about the state of the college during the pandemic.
“I want to begin by just saying I could not be more pleased with the attitude and the good work that we have seen from teammates throughout college,” Simon said. “Instructors and staff are learning new ways of delivering content, developing online courses, designing ways to deliver student services online, as well as conducting the routine business of the college remotely.”
Although these are unprecedented times dealing with a crisis, the AC family has rallied to serve students and the community, he said. At this point, the financial impact of the pandemic has been minimal, Simon said.
Revenue had already been collected for the spring semester before the move to online began. However, a few students have withdrawn for various reasons, including a lack of broadband internet and a lack of desire to take classes online.
“We’re also monitoring summer enrollment very closely,” Simon said. “If enrollment were to be down significantly for Summer I and Summer II, the loss of revenue in a worse case scenario would be approximately $1 million.”
While it is too early to tell what the impact will be, the college is planning to continue to monitor the situation as prospective students decide what they are going to do moving forward, he said.
