Lufkin school trustees postponed the May 2 election until after the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
“We were given the option by Gov. (Greg) Abbott to move our elections to November,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “At the time, we elected to leave them in May. Since that time, the secretary of state has issued another ruling that kind of doesn’t give us a choice in this because he refers to endangering the health and safety of voters, particularly when we’re a stay at home, stay safe community.”
Board member Hall Henderson made a motion to pass the resolution to postpone elections with the caveat that the district will either apply for special permission or make an application to the secretary of state to have a special election before November to make elections better for the district and the voters.
Torres said she hopes the governor follows through on the possibility of entertaining motions for districts to have a special election before November.
“My concern in November is that we will be required to have voting boxes in every single place and precinct in our school district along with the county,” Torres said. “For us, that’s going to mean nine or 10 different spots. Why we didn’t move it before was not a lack of concern for public safety. It was the fact that we were now going to have to have nine or 10 different locations with election judges, and we were concerned about the availability of machines.”
The board approved a resolution to suspend certain bid requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Torres said there have been several instances when the district has needed to purchase something quickly during the pandemic.
“This is a resolution that would allow us to suspend some of those bid rules so that we can purchase things in a quick way (during an emergency),” Torres said.
Chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum said TEA allows the suspension of state bid rules if the competitive procurement methods would prevent or impair the conduct of classes or other essential school activities.
“We’re not looking to use this for everything we need, we’re just trying to at this time be able to purchase things should we need them in a quick manner,” Torres said.
Torres also gave the board an update on all things related to the coronavirus pertaining to the school.
She said packet and food distributions are continuing for the foreseeable future. The district served meals to 2,400 students on Monday.
“Some of our neighbors in Dallas and Houston have had to stop both meal service and have had to go completely online,” Torres said. “I do recognize that at some point in the future, that may face us. … On April 20, we’ll reevaluate whether or not that is still a safe option for our staff.”
Torres is maintaining contact with the city’s Emergency Management Center to keep up-to-date on any illness in staff or students to halt any spread of the disease. This concern is partially due to a food service employee at Central Heights ISD who was recently diagnosed with the virus.
“We’re always going to try to be safe and proactive to try to protect our employees and our families,” Torres said. “The problem with that is if this food service stops, I am not sure that there are supports in the community.”
In a conference call with Texas education commissioner Mike Morath, Torres heard that a Texas home learning site is being created for districts to purchase print and online materials. There will be a webinar today with more information on that service.
The district is also filing an application with FEMA for monetary assistance for expenses during the pandemic. FEMA has not yet announced what it will be reimbursing, and it will be a last resort, but you have to apply to get in line, Torres said.
“Everybody is waiting to see what the CARES Act is going to do and what it’s going to mean,” Torres said.
The CARES act is the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act that will be giving Texas around $12 billion for pandemic relief, Torres said.
“We’re hanging tight here,” Torres said. “I will tell you that today was first day that I felt like we did something for the majority of the day that did not surround itself around COVID-19. It was the first time we started to plan for next year, we looked at our projection board, we had normal conversations that we’re supposed to have at this time, and I think it gave me a little bit of a break and a renewed sense of — this is going to be OK.”
