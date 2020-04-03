Favor delivery service is now operating in Lufkin, offering contact-free delivery from restaurants and stores and a Senior Support Line that allows shoppers 60 and older to order groceries and essential items from H-E-B over the phone.
The Favor Senior Support Line allows seniors to receive same-day, contact-free deliveries from H-E-B while remaining in the safety of their home. Seniors can place orders by calling 1-833-397-0080 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online via favordelivery.com/seniors from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Residents of all ages also will be able to get contact-free delivery from Lufkin restaurants and other businesses via the Favor app or favordelivery.com seven days a week.
Favor was offering deliveries in Lufkin from the following businesses on Friday: Cotton Patch Café, Church’s Chicken, Sonic Drive-In, Dollar General, Papa John’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Walgreens, CVS, KFC, Little Caesar’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, H-E-B, Whataburger, Subway, Jack in the Box, Dairy Queen, Schlotzsky’s, Chick-fil-A and IHOP.
Delivery fees varied, but H-E-B and Favor are waiving delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program and also will include a $10 tip for the delivery driver, according to a press release.
Runners (Favor’s delivery drivers) will place all deliveries at their customer’s doorstep, providing a contact-free experience. Customers can text their Runner with any questions or special instructions and will receive a notification when their order has arrived.
Favor is seeking Runners in Lufkin. As contract delivery drivers, Runners can choose their own hours and earn extra income (up to $18/hour) on a flexible schedule, the release states. Anyone interested can visit apply.favordelivery.com.
At the request of customers, H-E-B and Favor have created the Senior Support Fund as a way for Texans to further ensure seniors have access to low-cost home delivery. To give to the Senior Support Fund, visit favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund or look for the option to give through the Favor app after completing your order. All funds will be directly applied to seniors’ orders to ensure they have low-cost access to home delivery.
