NACOGDOCHES — In a makeshift drive-thru in the HOPE parking lot, a dozen members of the Texas Army National Guard distributed 700 emergency food boxes Monday morning, courtesy of the East Texas Food Bank.
Volunteers at the local food bank had been expecting 500 boxes.
“We just filled the truck with as many as it would hold,” said East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane, who traveled from Tyler along with the nonprofit food bank’s chief development officer Donna Spann to help with the distribution.
Volunteers added fresh produce to the 20-pound boxes of rice, beans, pasta and shelf stable meats just before they were placed in vehicle trunks. In addition, Be Blessed BBQ handed out 200 barbecue sandwiches.
HOPE is one of many pantries in the East Texas Food Bank’s 26-county service area seeing a jump in need, all while regular volunteers are being warned to stay home. With the help of Guardsmen and food box donations, however, HOPE will be open from 9-11:30 a.m. on Mondays at 2100 E. Main St. through May.
A name and address is required for the boxes. HOPE is also remaining open for clients as well as free distribution of produce, also courtesy of the East Texas Food Bank, on Thursdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.