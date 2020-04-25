The Lufkin Daily News is introducing a limited-time program designed to help local businesses jump start their recovery following the restrictions and closures resulting from COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic.
The local program will match dollar-for-dollar an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by The Lufkin Daily News. An initial target of $250,000 in matching funds will be available.
The program is for a limited time and valid only for May, June and July.
Economic development has been a recurring theme throughout the pages of this paper over the last few years as we touted the many new jobs and economic investments that have been made in this community.
But make no mistake, our locally owned and operated businesses contribute much to the fabric of this community. We also understand firsthand the financial stress many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. We are all in this together.
According to statistics from the U.S. Small Business Association, there are 2.6 million small businesses (that’s 99.8 percent of all businesses) in Texas. They employ about 4.7 million people (that’s 45.6% of working Texans) and deliver essential goods and services to communities across the state every day.
Our program allows local businesses to help make their dollars go further, thus lowering their potential cost of attracting local customers.
Local content and local businesses are a natural fit — and the timing couldn’t be better.
With our audience numbers at record levels and people turning more to local services during this crisis, our print, digital and other options provide an exceptional opportunity for small businesses.
People behind The Lufkin Daily News are committed to doing whatever we reasonably can to help our readers, friends, neighbors and business partners come though this crisis in the best possible shape, just as we have during other hard times over the past 114 years.
We invite you to investigate this program to determine whether it might be beneficial to your business. Programs available may include The Lufkin Daily News, Charm magazine, digital services and lufkindailynews.com.
And like it or not, that old business adage is still true: You have to spend money to make money. That means it’s hard to make money in a business without investing some money in supplies, products, advertising or other business expenses.
For more information, local businesses can visit the online application at lufkindailynews.com/services/localbusinessstimulus.
