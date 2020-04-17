The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1836 is serving to-go meals every Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today.
“The VFW Post and the Auxiliary are based on people who want to serve,” Commander Ashley Bratton said. “On the veteran side, it’s people who have served their country in the military and on the auxiliary side, it’s people who are related to veterans or people who have served their country. The bottom line is, service is one of those things you never give up after, or it’s a part of who a lot of people are. We want to be able to contribute and to give back, even if it’s not in uniform anymore.”
This effort was largely driven by the VFW Auxiliary, Bratton said. The men and women wanted to do something to serve the community during this pandemic. It started with making masks, and it evolved when Auxiliary president Judy Connor began talking about cooking.
“It was just an idea we had, and it has really blown up,” Connor said. “We wondered what we could do to help the community because we were so tired of sitting around doing nothing.”
Staff will be taking extra measures to sanitize, wear masks and gloves and follow social distancing protocols, Bratton said.
The hot meals will be served in to-go containers. The hope is to serve those in need and first responders, but no one will be turned away as long as there is food, Bratton said. The only question asked will be how many meals are needed.
Delivery options are available at a five-meal minimum. For delivery or special needs, call the post at 634-4133 or 465-0521.
Bratton invited the community to spread the word and donate money if possible to go toward food and supplies for the distribution. Connor said volunteers to help deliver would also be appreciated.
“We are blessed to be able to continue to serve our community, and if you are not in need at this time, we welcome you to spread word to those who are or to let us know how you might be able to contribute to our efforts,” a Facebook post from the post reads. “We know we won’t be able to meet every need, but we will continue to do everything we can until we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.