While liquor sales nationwide have spiked in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, local sales have had a mixed result.
“You will find across the board — beer and wine sales are up,” Sally Alvis, Brookshire Brothers senior director of marketing and public relations, said. “Part of that is people who used to go to restaurants and bars for dinner/drinks/happy hour aren’t doing that. This means they are buying specialty beverages to consume at home during quarantine.”
Further supporting this theory, Melissa Tang, the manager of Hill’s Drive-Thru, said sales have begun to improve slightly.
“There are some regular customers that normally come in and buy a case that are buying a little extra,” she said. “We’ve had a run on tonic water, with all our regular supplies.”
Hills also supplies local restaurants and chains and has had increased sales in the airplane-sized bottles, although they have been able to maintain stock because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order which allows restaurants to serve mixed drinks to go.
However, sales increases have been tempered by some bigger businesses not purchasing the stock they used to, she said.
Local restaurants that sell alcohol have seen a decrease in sales. Ralph & Kacoo’s general manager Jodie Weatherly said they’ve done well with to-go sales, but that she’s seen a decrease in overall sales because their dining room and patio have been closed.
Mark Hicks, owner of Angelina Brewing Company and Restoration Bistro, said sales are down at both locations but that they’ve had days where they sold more beer or wine at both locations than food.
They began selling Crowlers — a 32 oz. sealed can of beer — on Friday and beer sales on Friday were better than any other day since the shutdown, he said.
Nielsen's off-premise alcohol retail stats showed that liquor, beer and wines sales were up 55% nationwide for the week ending March 21. Alcohol sales were up just 22% for the week ending March 28 — still much greater than normal at this time of year, Nielsen said — but "an adjustment week during which consumers moved away from the same level of stocking up we saw previously," Danny Brager, senior vice president of Beverage Alcohol at Nielsen, said in an article in Forbes.
The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts will release a summary report of liquor sales tax allocations by April 17 for sales conducted in December, January and February. In July they will detail the sales of March, April and May. Both Lufkin and Hudson submit liquor sales tax to the state and receive allocations quarterly.
