Angelina County has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 100, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district said it has conducted 645 tests so far. There have been 19 recovered and one hospitalized.
Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, said the health district has received four positives in the last few days from the state-conducted testing that took place last weekend.
In the total partnership, the health district is reporting 160 positive cases out of 1,083 tests completed.
There are 35 positive cases in Polk County, which has conducted 186 tests. They’ve had 11 recover.
There are 21 positive tests in San Augustine, which has had 62 tests. They’ve had seven recover, two hospitalized and one die.
In the “other counties,” there are four positive cases out of 94 tests.
Nacogdoches last reported that they had 198 positive cases on Wednesday.
