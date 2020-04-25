With a reduced staff and increased demand, the Salvation Army is thankful for the community support but asking for continued help in caring for Angelina County’s needy.
“We’re serving between 200 to 300 a day. It’s getting closer to 300 right now because it’s the end of the month,” Jennifer Phillips, one of the Army captains, said. “We definitely need community partners … because we can’t do it all. It takes a lot of hands to do this.”
The number of people asking for meals each week has nearly doubled since the COVID-19 outbreak, she said.
“Because of the increased need we don’t have enough staff to cover the need,” she said. “We really need volunteers to help us.”
Covered in hairnets (where necessary), masks and gloves, employees from McWilliams & Son Heating and Air Conditioning served up hot lunch and dinner to-go plates on Friday. This was prompted by office manager Sarah Vest, who is a board member for the Salvation Army, Crystal Williams, the business’ marketing director said.
“She let us know there was a need for volunteers,” Williams said. “We just decided to separate into teams and we will serve three consecutive Fridays with three to four of our team members at lunch and three to four at dinner.”
They provided the food and volunteers to one, give the staff a break and two, ease the financial burden of providing the free meals, she said.
“We were honored to help,” Williams said.
“We always need volunteers because we want to include the community in our mission, which is to meet human needs in Jesus’ name without discrimination,” Phillips said. “We can’t do it without partners in the community and without volunteers.”
Those who want to help can contact the Salvation Army and set up a time to volunteer. They ask that people call before coming so they can ensure the safety of everyone involved. And they ask that high risk individuals sit this one out, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.