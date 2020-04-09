NACOGDOCHES — Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases and another death have been reported in Nacogdoches County on Thursday.
Total cases now stand at 29 with three deaths confirmed, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
Statewide, 10,230 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon, according to data from Texas Health and Human Services, with 199 fatalities.
Neighboring Angelina County as of Thursday reported 16 cases and Shelby County reported 23. Fourteen cases have been reported in Rusk County to the north, with nine in San Augustine (and one death) and six in Cherokee County.
Harris County has the largest number of cases in the state, with 2,341 confirmed, followed by Dallas County with 1,324.
If you suspect you have been exposed to the coronavirus, contact the COVID-19 call center at 468-4787.
Those with fever above 103 degrees or severe shortness of breath should go to the emergency room.
