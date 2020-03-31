Cities and counties across the nation are issuing varying degrees of disaster and emergency declarations, and each order has its own set of regulations for citizens to follow.
Angelina County’s strictest orders have been issued in the past few days. Angelina County, Lufkin and Hudson have each issued the equivalent of a stay-at-home order. This is different from a shelter in place order, which restricts all citizen travel to essential services.
The Angelina County and Lufkin orders do not restrict which businesses can remain open and which employees can travel to work. The Hudson order is more strict. It lists essential businesses that can remain open.
While Hudson calls its order a stay-at-home order, a shelter-in-place order issued by the city of McKinney includes the same regulations — requiring residents to stay in their homes unless they are leaving for essential activities.
The city of Lufkin began the line of modifications with an updated emergency declaration that further restricted citizens’ day-to-day travel under threat of a $1,000 penalty or the potential for jail time up to 180 days.
“The modified order is being done because of the increase in symptoms and issues that our local health care providers are seeing,” Gerald Williamson, Lufkin’s director of public safety, said in a previous story by The Lufkin Daily News. “This order should decrease the rate of infection, which apparently has not been affected enough by our current order.”
The order included the original restrictions of no gatherings of more than 10 people, no dine-in services for restaurants and the closure of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities, as well as new restrictions.
Travel is permitted for work, child-care, groceries, supplies, take-out food, medication, medical care and religious activities under 10 people at a six-foot distance.
Businesses are required to enforce certain requirements and develop a written plan to enforce them that they can show to law enforcement officers upon request.
The requirements include maintaining a six-foot distance from other individuals inside and outside the businesses, regular cleaning of high-contact surfaces and not allowing employees to work if they display fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.
Lufkin’s order extends indefinitely until the emergency passes.
The next day, the city of Hudson issued an order requiring all individuals living within city limits to stay at their place of residence unless they are traveling for an essential activity.
The order states that all businesses or operations with a facility in the city develop a written plan for enforcement that includes maintaining a six-foot distance from other individuals, ensuring a regular cleaning of surfaces within businesses, not allowing employees with COVID-19 symptoms to work and procedures to enforce the requirements.
Public and private gatherings of any number outside of a single household are prohibited.
The list of essential activities include health and safety activities, going out for necessary supplies/services, outdoor activities with six-foot distancing, going to work that is considered essential and taking care of others in another household.
Essential businesses include health care operations, stores that sell groceries or other essential supplies, food cultivation, social services and charitable organizations, news media, gas stations and businesses needed for transportation, financial institutions, hardware and supply stores, critical trades (i.e. plumbers, electricians, exterminators, etc.), mail and delivery services, laundry services, restaurants for consumption off-premises, stores that sell supplies to work from home or for essential businesses or critical infrastructure, food delivery services, transportation, home-based care and services, residential facilities and shelters, professional services like legal services, information technology services, moving supply services, hotels and motels, funeral services, educational institutions and childcare facilities.
On Sunday, Angelina County authorities issued a stay-at-home order with similar qualifications.
The changes do not implement a shelter-in-place order, a release from the Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Connor said. This does not shutter any more businesses or confine residents to their homes.
“A shelter in place literally shuts down all but essential businesses and activities,” Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said. “What we are doing allows more movement.”
This order requires businesses to have a written plan with the same requirements ready to present to a peace officer if asked. It regulates travel to essentials including travel to restaurant drive-ins/drive-thrus and travel to and from religious duties provided social distancing rules are followed.
It also requires employees to be symptom-free to work and anyone who does not follow this order is subject to a $1,000 fine and the potential for 180 days in jail.
Some states have called a blanket stay-at-home order to streamline things.
The orders across the state of Texas, however, all differ, and Gov. Greg Abbott has resisted calls for a statewide order. That means that conflicting regulations arise like some counties/cities considering businesses like Cabela’s essential while others do not.
“With Gov. Greg Abbott resisting calls for a statewide stay-at-home order, local officials are tasked with deciding which businesses and employees are essential, leading to rules that differ from county to county. Meanwhile, some employers are taking advantage of broadly written exemptions by requiring employees to come in — sometimes to working conditions where it’s impossible to stay 6 feet apart,” according to a Texas Tribune article.
“The conflicting information has many workers confused about why they’re being called into work for retail and manufacturing jobs as people are being asked to do their part to slow the spread of the new coronavirus by hunkering down,” the article continues.
The federal U.S. Department of Homeland Security, however, has issued some guidance on deciphering who/what is essential with defense industry like Lockheed Martin and manufacturing like chemical plants protected from closure at a federal level.
