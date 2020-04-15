The Texas Comptroller’s office has announced a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies April 25-27.
The primary purpose of the holiday beginning at 12:01 a.m. April 25 and ends at midnight April 27 is to help Texans prepare for events like hurricanes and turbulent spring storms.
“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
“As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes. If visiting your local retailer to purchase items, please practice appropriate social distancing as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Hegar urged Texans to shop online or practice strict social distancing measures for in-store purchases during the holiday.
The items included in the holiday are:
■ Household batteries, axes, can openers, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, fuel containers, ground anchor systems and tie-down kits, hatchets, ice products, mobile telephone batteries and chargers, radios, smoke detectors, tarps/plastic sheeting and flashlights priced at less than $75
■ Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300
■ Portable generators priced at less than $3,000
Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price, so they must be considered when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.
There is no limit set by the state on the number of qualifying items people can purchase.
Purchases that are not included are:
■ Masks or personal protection equipment
■ Cleaning supplies
■ Toilet paper
■ Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
■ Camping stoves and camping supplies
■ Chainsaws
■ Plywood
■ Extension ladders and stepladders
■ Tents
For more information, contact the office at (800) 252-5555 or comptroller.texas.gov/web-forms/tax-help.
