Despite its best efforts, COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic, is not stopping East Texans from marking their most special moments together.
Charlie and Brianne Gibson had been planning and saving money for their dream wedding for two years before the pandemic struck. The ceremony was set for an April 17 celebration at Grace Dunne Richardson Park, where about 80 of their relatives and close friends would gather to enjoy a wildflower-themed exchange of vows.
“When the first confirmed case came out, I was like, you have got to be kidding me,” Charlie said. “Two years and this is about to go down the toilet.”
Brianne is from Maine, and her family was set to fly out for the ceremony, meeting Charlie’s family for the first time. As time went on, flights were canceled and more strict regulations were set, dreams for a large family gathering were being dashed.
The couple wasn’t sure if they would even be able to have a simple ceremony because of the emergency restrictions and closing of county offices. But then, a co-worker surprised them by getting ordained online.
“We were OK with going to the Justice of the Peace because we had to, and then we couldn’t get hold of them. We were suddenly facing the fact that we might not even be able to get married,” Brianne said. “That was really upsetting, so when he told us, it was really sweet. It was a nice bit of good news for once.”
“We weren’t going to let this virus take this date that we’d worked so hard for,” Charlie said.
With the help of family and their neighbors, who happened to have an arch and some decorations, they were able to put together a small, intimate ceremony with eight guests (family and neighbors) in their backyard. The ceremony was live streamed on Facebook so family and friends could still take part from afar.
While the day was definitely not what they had planned, it still kept some of the magic and feeling they had been dreaming of.
“The moment I saw her dress through a crack in the fence, I started crying like a little girl,” Charlie said.
“I hadn’t even come around the fence to where he could see me yet,” Brianne said.
The ceremony was surreal, Brianne said. She had expected to be surrounded by her mom and bridesmaids while doing her hair and makeup, not getting dressed alone in her bedroom.
“While I was happy we went ahead and got married and I was very happy all day, it did feel kind of lonely,” Brianne said. “We both were really happy, and that day was a fantastic day, but there was a little melancholy to it.”
Their honeymoon plans also had to be scratched, so they went back to work to save their time off to use when things go back to normal.
“We were more glad that we could still keep our date than anything,” Brianne said. “This virus had already canceled every plan we tried to have, even backup plans, so at the end of the day, we were just so determined to still get married. We were not going to let this thing ruin it.”
The couple is planning on hosting a ceremony at the same time next year so their families and friends can still come together to celebrate, this time for their fifth year together and their first wedding anniversary. Brianne said she was grateful that her photography and videographer were willing to move the date a year out.
“I keep getting people asking me if I feel any different, and I don’t,” Charlie said. “Why should I feel any different? I’m marrying my best friend. She was my best friend before, she’s my best friend now. I knew I made the right decision, so to me there’s no reason I should feel different.”
Now it’s just a matter of learning to sign her new last name, Brianne said.
