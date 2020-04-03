San Augustine County has had one death from COVID-19, the Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed Friday morning.
Nacogdoches County also confirmed their first death on Friday around 1 p.m. as well as another positive case which was not the death.
"To this date, DSHS has not standardized the information it releases to us locally," the city of Nacogdoches said in a press release. "Often it is simply positive/negative test results — no names, sources of exposure, recovery status, etc. We understand your frustrations for wanting more information and continue to appeal the state for more details to release to the public."
The age, gender, source of exposure and treatment information has not been released.
The health district has been managing the outbreak in Angelina, Polk and San Augustine counties. They said there are eight cases in Angelina County, seven in Polk County and four in San Augustine County.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
San Augustine is under a stay at home order and residents have been unable to leave their homes except for essential needs or services, or to perform essential needs or services.
