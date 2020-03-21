The city of Lufkin has put out a statement clarifying the declaration of disaster regarding churches.
On Thursday, Mayor Bob Brown made a declaration that prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, among other regulations. Failure to follow these regulations may result in a $1,000 fine or time in jail not to exceed 180 days.
On Friday, the city released a statement regarding the regulations and church services.
“First, the declaration applies to all public or private gatherings of more than 10 people, including churches,” the statement says. “Churches may, of course, meet for worship in groups of 10 or less, provided there is ample room for parishioners to remain six feet apart.
“Second, this limitation on numbers is not intended to prohibit the free exercise of religion, nor does it have the effect of violating the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
The statement says the declaration does not infringe belief or practice of religion, and only limits the number of people in gatherings due to the imminent threat of COVID-19.
“The declaration’s regulations amount to a law of general applicability, and the city of Lufkin has sought to further its compelling interest in protecting the lives of its residents by the least restrictive means possible — that is, by limiting the size of gatherings so social distancing can be ensured,” the statement said.
Finally, in the statement, Brown and Lufkin officials appeal to the city’s residents and religious leaders to help protect against the coronavirus by complying with local and state regulations.
