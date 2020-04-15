Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to Junior Achievement of Angelina County, which has released free programming to help teens understand the financial impact of COVID-19, the coronavirus. The guide is designed for middle school and high school students and includes questions such as why some store shelves are empty, why some people are losing their jobs and if the country is going into a recession or a depression. JA is also offering free resources called Project Tomorrows to teachers and parents who have students finishing school online this semester. The content is updated regularly to continue to meet community needs through virtual learning experiences, executive director Staci Hodges said. JA volunteers can’t visit students in the classroom, but there is still a need for the programs offered, so the organization is pivoting its approach to provide creative and unique delivery systems for these students, Hodges said. The programs are broken down by elementary, middle or high school programming and also by JA’s three pillars: financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness. April is Financial Literacy Month, and this is really an important time to be sharing this kind of information, Hodges said. Yes it is.
A toast to Eric Manis, a Hudson High School graduate who received several awards on Saturday at the Sam Houston State University Sammys. The ceremony honors students and organizations that have gone above and beyond in the fields of service and leadership on campus and in the community. Manis was awarded the Outstanding Non-Traditional Student Leader Award and the Creager Memorial Award given to the male senior who has made the greatest contributions to overall student life. Manis is also the president of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, which won the Outstanding Social Fraternity award, the first time for the organization to win the award since 2008. Manis said the announcements caught him by surprise because he knew the other nominees and what great leaders they were on campus. ‘‘In my wildest dreams ... I was in shock at every one of (the announcements),’’ he said. “I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to change my life, I wanted to get healthy, I wanted to help others. Getting to this point has honestly been a fairytale ending.”
A toast to Jeffrey Mark Slusher, the son of Julie and Steven Slusher, who is in his last semester at the University of Texas Law School and was named a 2020 Chancellor. Since 1912, Chancellors has been the Law School’s most prestigious honor society, recognizing the 16 law students who have achieved the highest-grade point averages in their class through their second year. The society exists only at the University of Texas Law School and is more selective than national programs such as the Order of the Coif. Slusher is the fourth Chancellor from Lufkin. His predecessors were: K.W. Denman (1912-inaugural class), John S. Reddick (1921) and Howell Cobb III (1979).
