Two more COVID-19 cases announced Friday brought Nacogdoches County’s total to 113, an estimated 20 of whom have recovered and 7 died.
Officials with the County Emergency Management Office on Friday met with representatives from Texas Health and Human Services regarding “a significant number of positive cases” in Nacogdoches and Shelby counties.
An online dashboard maintained by the state on Friday afternoon indicated the county had 115 cases, a discrepancy local officials attribute to verifying addresses of patients tested outside their home counties. Angelina County — with an estimated population of 87,711 compared to Nacogdoches County’s 65,559 — reported 36 cases.
In addition to community spread, local officials attribute the high number of cases in Nacogdoches County compared to other East Texas counties to aggressive testing.
“The testing center adapts screening protocols based on the positive cases they get back and utilizes this community-based information to broaden how one qualifies for a test,” the emergency management office stated in an announcement this week. “Additionally, our local hospitals and the testing center are using mostly private labs which now have a 24-48-hour result rate.”
Anyone experiencing symptoms who may have been exposed may contact the local call center at 468-4787. Those with fever above 103 degrees or severe shortness of breath should go to the emergency room.
Recent cases
Two cases were announced Friday morning, that of two female county residents, one in her 30s and the other in her 60s.
Thursday saw the highest spike this week in recent cases, when the county’s total was pushed into and over triple digits. A dozen were reported just before 10 a.m. and another three in the afternoon.
Of the 15 cases reported Thursday, only three lived in the county: a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s. Details provided about other patients state they included a man in his 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, two women and a man in their 50s and two woman and two men, all in their 60s.
Wednesday saw six cases verified. One — that of a man in his 90s — was a fatal one. The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Friday afternoon stood at seven.
Cases confirmed Wednesday included a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s and two women in their 20s.
An estimated 20 of the total 113 confirmed cases have recovered, according to the Emergency Management Office.
Information about COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County is updated regularly at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
Elsewhere in East Texas
Every county in eastern Texas has been touched by the virus, though sparsely populated Sabine County has confirmed only one case.
With two hospitals serving multiple counties, Nacogdoches County has the highest COVID-19 related death rate in deep East Texas at seven, with San Augustine, Rusk and Panola counties reporting one fatality each.
Neighboring Shelby County, with an estimated population of 25,311, reported 86 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, according to Health and Human Services. Smith County, which includes the city of Tyler, has confirmed three fatalities among its 131 COVID-19 cases.
To the south, Angelina County on Friday reported 36 cases with zero fatalities. Confirmed cases of the virus were up to 16 in San Augustine County, 12 in Cherokee County, 30 in Rusk County and four in Houston County.
Statewide, an estimated 9,156 of the 22,806 cases reported have recovered and 593 died.
