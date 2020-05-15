While COVID-19 has shut down many aspects of community life, each city in Angelina County, and the county itself, has managed to maintain operations — albeit at a distance.
Departments that operate for the entirety of Angelina County have largely remained open, according to County Judge Don Lymbery. However, for the most part, they all closed to the public and work by telephone.
The county recently opened the tax office, and they will allow a limited number of people in at one time, he said. They also require that all patrons wear masks to protect the safety of other patrons and county employees. The tax office already has glass shields in place to mitigate some of the spread of the virus.
Similarly, the city of Lufkin hasn’t shut down operations, but it has closed itself off to the public.
“We’ve never closed, as there is always work to be done,” assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. “At this point, all (departments) are open to some degree. Those wishing to utilize the services of the new Recreation Center, Ellen Trout Zoo, Kurth (Memorial) Library and the municipal court should contact those departments for details.”
The Ellen Trout Zoo has begun to allow a limited number of people to come in daily and the library opened up for to-go services. The municipal court hasn’t reopened yet, according to the city website, but has operated through phone calls and emails.
In Diboll, the city council opted not to reopen the city hall lobby on Tuesday, but there isn’t anything that can’t be conducted through the drive-thru. Additionally, most other operations at the city can be handled with a phone call or email.
This is the same in the city of Zavalla. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday until June 1, then those hours will expand to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They won’t reopen the lobby until they have a protective shield to separate patrons from employees.
Hudson City Hall has remained closed to the public and their staff has gone on alternative schedules, but they are still operational. The last few days they’ve had issues with their internet connection, which has made reaching them more difficult, but that was being fixed as of Thursday evening.
Their staff can be reached through the city phones or emails. City manager James Freeman said he was extremely grateful for how Hudson residents have conducted themselves and the respect they’ve shown in this time.
Huntington City Hall also remains closed to the public, but they’re answering phone calls and assisting citizens with questions or concerns.
“We have no drive-thru window, but payments can be made online, over the phone, or placed in the drop box in front of the building by the flagpole,” city manager Bill Stewart said. “We have a police officer on duty around the clock, and a public works skeleton crew on duty to handle major issues.”
