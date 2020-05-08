None of the Angelina County residents who were tested for antibodies at the Urgent Doc in Lufkin showed signs of having built immunity to COVID-19, the coronavirus, according to Dr. Michael Iversen, owner of the center.
Iversen’s staff in Lufkin, Livingston, Nacogdoches and Houston have conducted 228 tests since they first began testing a few weeks ago. Of those tests, five people had the IgG antibodies, which show that someone is immune to the virus.
When someone has the coronavirus, blood tests will show IgM antibodies, which are actively fighting the virus. When they’ve fully recovered, the body will have a high prevalence of IgG antibodies, Iversen said in a previous interview.
In Lufkin, his team tested 73 people. None of those tested had the IgG antibodies. This was the same for Livingston, where his team tested 66 people.
In Nacogdoches they conducted 36 tests and three people had the IgG antibodies. In Houston they conducted 53 tests and two had the antibodies.
“It’s been very low overall,” he said. “According to this test, the prevalence of COVID-19 has been low in our area. We all expected to see a whole lot more.”
He said that there is a lot of speculation as to what they’re seeing, but that he is trying not to be biased in what he looks at.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
