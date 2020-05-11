Central High School will host an in-person graduation celebration at 8 p.m. June 5 at the Diboll High School Lumberjack Stadium.
“With everything our seniors have missed out on this year, Central ISD wants to give our seniors and their families as close to a traditional graduation as possible,” Superintendent Justin Risner said. “With student and community safety at the forefront of our planning, we hope to provide a memorable experience to honor our graduates and all of their accomplishments while being in the presence of their families and their peers.”
Seating is limited to five guests per graduate.
If weather interferes, administration will make an announcement by 6 p.m. the day of, and the ceremony will then be moved to 9 a.m. on June 6. The location will be the same.
If weather continues to interfere, ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. on June 7.
“More information to come,” an announcement by the district states. “Please be understanding and compliant as we work to offer as near to a traditional graduation as possible under strict guidelines.”
The district is also hosting a drive-in senior night Tuesday evening to celebrate seniors’ accomplishments.
