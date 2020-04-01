As you all know, most everything has been closed or changed to temporary hours with limited numbers of people. Everyone should be trying to stay home or limit travel to necessity only. Hopefully this COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic will be over soon but, in the meantime, please be safe, careful and stay home if you can.
On April 4, we had scheduled to repurpose greeting cards and to make plarn for Mats that Matter for our homeless, but as you know everything has been canceled or postponed. Please watch for updates as they become available.
As of right now, we don’t know if we will be able to hold our annual Veteran Family Fun and Resource Day on Armed Forces Day (May 16). Please watch for updates on upcoming events. We will post online on social media and will send to the newspaper.
Bluebonnet Girls State has not been canceled since it is in June, but because the schools are closed, registration deadlines have been extended. Please contact us if you have a junior girl that is considering Girls State but has not yet registered.
All normal activities are currently suspended but we hope to be able to get back to helping our veterans, their families and our community in the near future. We miss seeing and visiting with our veterans at the VA Clinic and other places and hope to be back soon.
We are strong, patriotic Americans. We will survive and come back strong and, hopefully, stronger than ever. Things are changing on a daily basis and because our deadline for this article is a few days before the actual publication, we apologize for any inaccuracies caused by any unforeseen changes.
The Post (Angelina American Legion Post No. 113) are our veterans and although the “Post” and the “Auxiliary” have different charters, we work together on many programs and projects. The Auxiliary is the spouses, sisters, mothers, grandmothers, daughters and granddaughters of the veterans (Post members).
The Junior Auxiliary is for girls from birth to age 18, and the SAL (Sons of American Legion) is for boys and men from birth. Men who have not personally been in the military but are the son of a veteran can also join. Legion Riders is an organization within the American Legion consisting of motorcycle enthusiasts who are also veterans.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves.
We meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at the Angelina Senior Citizens Center and would welcome your visit. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
At this time, we are not planning on holding our regular monthly meeting at the Senior Citizens Center on April 6. If you are a member of the American Legion Family No. 113 or potential member, please check your emails and Facebook pages for updates.
