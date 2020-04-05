Small businesses and nonprofits locally and nationally are suffering as COVID-19 digs its heels in and the numbers of infected steadily rises. But relief is here and it has been simplified.
“The Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans to small businesses, (those) generally less than 500 employees, and some private nonprofit organizations,” Larry Cain, director of the Angelina College Small Business Development Center, said. “The SBA has simplified the application process and very little financial information is required at time of application.”
The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to benefit small businesses nationally, according to the organization’s website. They are offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans up to $2 million with a maximum term of 30 years with fixed interest rates at 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits, Cain said.
“Go to sba.gov/disaster, then click on Apply for Assistance,” he said. “We are told that Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge browsers work the best. Someone from the SBA will call you to get more information about your business, and may suggest a loan amount. You are under no obligation to accept what is offered.”
Regardless of whether the organization receives a loan, most applicants will receive a grant up to $10,000 directly deposited into their bank account, he said.
The disaster loans are different from the SBA’s recently released Paycheck Protection Program, Cain said. The paycheck loan is a forgivable loan through SBA lenders and is guaranteed by the SBA.
“The intent is for the businesses to keep their employees on the payroll, or call them back to work if laid off,” Cain said. “Applications can be accepted by lenders starting on Friday, April 3, but I can tell you that most banks are still struggling with the process as it is so new. Please be patient. Bankers have feelings, too, and may be dealing with problems similar to yours.”
The loan is forgivable if at least 75% is used on payroll and the rest spent on rent, utilities or mortgage payments, he said. The interest rate is .5% with no payments for six months.
The center is available to answer questions and help small businesses connect with the resources they need to remain in business, he said. Their services cover Angelina, Nacogdoches, Houston, Polk and Tyler counties, but have no problem helping beyond those borders, he said.
They aren’t able to meet face-to-face because of health and safety concerns but will answer calls and emails.
“Our phones are forwarded to our cell numbers and we will return your call if we are unavailable at the time,” he said. “Please leave a message. Normally we are busy assisting clients in planning and starting their small businesses, but now we are focused on keeping local businesses open and their employees employed. There is no charge for our advising services.”
